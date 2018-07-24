Caretaker minister urges people to vote without fear in polls

Caretaker Minister of Information Syed Ali Zafar, in a video message, encourage people to cast their votes without any fear in the upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25.



"These are the most important elections in country's history," he said, adding that the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and other institutions have taken all measures to ensure that the elections are peaceful.

"We want the people to be able to exercise their national duty without any fear," he remarked.

Only the voter has the power to decide who will win tomorrow, Zafar remarked. "You [people of Pakistan] have to make a decision regarding country's future."

"The caretaker government has nothing to do with who wins the elections. Our only concern is that people are able to cast their votes freely," Zafar stressed.

He further remarked that the politicians were asked to stop campaigning a day before the election to allow voters to think about their decision to vote.

"We want the nation to reflect on the speeches and manifestos of all political candidates and make their decision."

He also expressed his gratitude towards all the candidates and political parties contesting the elections. "They have worked hard to promote the spirit of democracy in the country."

Additionally, Zafar thanked the media for adhering to the ECP's code of conduct. "I thank media for putting across the point of view of different political parties in front of the people and urging people to cast their ballot," he said.

"Let's make Pakistan proud!"