Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Caretaker minister urges people to vote without fear in polls

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

Caretaker Minister of Information Syed Ali Zafar, in a video message, encourage people to cast their votes without any fear in the upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25. 

"These are the most important elections in country's history," he said, adding that the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and other institutions have taken all measures to ensure that the elections are peaceful. 

"We want the people to be able to exercise their national duty without any fear," he remarked. 

Only the voter has the power to decide who will win tomorrow, Zafar remarked. "You [people of Pakistan] have to make a decision regarding country's future."

"The caretaker government has nothing to do with who wins the elections. Our only concern is that people are able to cast their votes freely," Zafar stressed. 

He further remarked that the politicians were asked to stop campaigning a day before the election to allow voters to think about their decision to vote.  

"We want the nation to reflect on the speeches and manifestos of all political candidates and make their decision."

He also expressed his gratitude towards all the candidates and political parties contesting the elections. "They have worked hard to promote the spirit of democracy in the country."

Additionally, Zafar thanked the media for adhering to the ECP's code of conduct. "I thank media for putting across the point of view of different political parties in front of the people and urging people to cast their ballot," he said.

"Let's make Pakistan proud!"

More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated one minute ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 18 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 59 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM