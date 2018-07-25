ECP announces method to do away with fake votes

ISLAMABAD: The national electoral body announced Tuesday night that it has formulated a method to do away with fake votes, Geo News reported.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has set up a way to eliminate fake votes from the process by allowing tender votes to be cast instead.

If a voter brings to attention a fake vote, the ECP noted that they will be asked to cast a tender vote in its place. The team at the polling station will verify the person who highlighted the fake vote and that it will count the tender votes separately.

In order for this to work, the name of any voter, who brings to light a fake vote, will be added to the tender list so that all of the fake votes can be identified.

Tender votes, the ECP said, will help not let a vote go to waste or a fake vote be cast.