PTI worker shot dead in clash with ANP supporters in Swabi

Two others were injured during the clash and later shifted to the hospital. Photo: Geo News

SWABI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was shot dead and two others were injured during a clash with Awami National Party (ANP) supporters in Swabi on Wednesday.

PTI and ANP workers came face-to-face in PK- 47, Swabi after polling began nationwide at 8am.

The standoff soon turned violent, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani confirmed that a PTI worker was killed in the incident.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the DPO added.

PTI's Shehram Khan, ANP's Ameer Rahman and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz's Ijaz Akram Bacha are contesting the election from PK-47.