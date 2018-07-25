Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
Voters show off their inked thumbs #PakistanKoVoteDo

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

An election official marks a voter's thumb before casting her vote during general election at a polling station in Islamabad on July 25, 2018. Photo:AFP

Pakistanis are voting today in a knife-edge general election pitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan against jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, with the prospect of neither winning a clear majority.

Voters proudly showed off their ‘inked’ thumbs on social media as they celebrated the historic significance of today’s elections and urged others to vote for a better future. 

"It's done!" one user tweeted.

Another Twitter user shared a picture of her inked thumb along with her family's.

One user was all praise for the smooth arrangements at his polling station. 

Another voter showed off his inked thumb with the hashtag #PakistanKoVoteDo.

Just as excited were the famous among us, who cast their votes and urged others to do the same. Cricket legend Wasim Akram cast his ballot along with his mother in Lahore. 

Former Pakistan women cricket captain Sana Mir urged people to back their words with actions by voting. 

Veteran actress and producer Samina Peerzada shared a picture holding out her inked thumb. 

Actress Mawra Hocane also tweeted out her picture with the caption "Voted".

Singer Bilal Khan cast his vote ahead of his trip to Toronto for an awards ceremony. 




