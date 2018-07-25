ECP takes notice of Imran, Shehbaz media talks on polling day

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of the media talks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.



The ECP stated that the media talks of the two leaders after they cast their votes is a violation of the code of conduct of the electoral body.

Further, ECP has also taken notice of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s press talk after casting his vote in Sialkot.

The electoral body has also directed media channels to not air live media talks of candidates as long as polling is under way.

"Action will be taken as per law over violation of the code of conduct," the ECP asserted.

A day earlier, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authoirty (PEMRA) also issued show-cause notices to several news channels for inviting candidates on their live election transmissions.

The representatives of the channels have been directed to file written replies as well as appear for personal hearings on July 31.