Wednesday Jul 25 2018
Celebrities cast votes as country goes to polls

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

Bilal Abbas (left), Adnan Malik (center), and Mawra Hocane (right) pose with their inked thumbs. 

As Pakistan witnesses its second consecutive democratic transfer of power, celebrities came out of their homes to participate in the General Election 2018.

Several renowned names have already cast their votes and are now encouraging their fans and followers to do the same.

Film actor Adnan Malik posted a picture of himself on Instagram, showing his inked thumb after casting his vote.

His picture’s caption read, “My polling station for NA 247 and PS 111 was Hampton Grammar School in Clifton, Karachi. I was there by 8 am, the polling started at 8:15. It was minorly chaotic (as all starts in Pakistan are) but there were polling agents, supervisors, lots of rangers and a few of us early bird voters. It all went by relatively smoothly and felt pretty decently sorted out. I was out by 8:35.”

Singer Bilal Khan also took to Instagram to share a picture of himself after he cast his vote.

Mawra and Urwa Hocane also voted for cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan’s party. 

Actor Bilal Abbas also took out time to write a detailed caption, that read “Stood in line this morning in NA-131 polling station to cast my vote - it was extremely hot but duty fulfilled. It wouldn’t be hard to guess who I voted for given “Larho Mujhey” is such a recognized anthem. Please, please, please go out VOTE. It doesn’t matter if it is hot or humid or there are long lines. Take out everyone and make them vote. You only have to do this once in 5 years. Okay time for me to pack and leave for Toronto, flight is in 8 hours.” 

Maya Ali also cast her vote and shares a picture on Instagram.

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin also shared a picture of himself after casting his vote.



