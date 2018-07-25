Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Photo: file

Early results have started pouring in as the polling for the General Election 2018 came to an end Wednesday evening.



The unverified and unofficial results show neck-to-neck competition between candidates of major political parties.

The early reports suggest that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in 97 seats of the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in 62, Pakistan Peoples Party in 28, independent candidates in 23, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in seven, and Grant Democratic Alliance in seven.





NA-35 (Bannu)

PTI chief Imran Khan is contesting elections from the NA-35 constituency of Bannu.

According to the unofficial and unverified results of 20 out of 433 polling stations, MMA's Akram Khan Durrani is leading with 3,836 votes, while Imran trailing behind with 3,285 votes.

NA-95 (Mianwali)

The results of the 56 of the 370 polling stations show that Imran Khan is leading in the constituency with 29,228 votes while PML-N's Obaidullah is trailing behind with 6,008 votes.

NA-124 (Lahore)

The results of the 44 of the 415 polling stations show that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is leading with 13,692 votes while PTI's Nauman Kaiser is trailing behind with 7,519 votes.

NA-131 (Lahore)

The results of the two out of 242 polling stations in the constituency show that Imran Khan is leading with 726 votes while Khawaja Saad Rafique is trailing with 196 votes.

NA-3 (Swat)

According to the results of the 11 out of the 269 polling stations, PTI's Saleem Rehman is leading with 3,326 votes while ANP's Abdul Karim Khan is trailing with 1,483 votes.

Interestingly, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is much behind his competitors in the said constituency.

NA-59 (Rawalpindi)

The result of one polling station out of 299 shows that PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan is leading with 81 votes, while PML-N's Qamarul Islam has garnered 18 votes.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar is also contesting from the said constituency.

NA-200 (Larkana)

The results of the one polling station out of a total of 336 show that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading with 420 votes, while MMA's Rashid Soomro is trailing with 128 votes.

NA-62 (Rawalpindi)

The results of one out of 353 polling stations in the constituency show that Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid is leading with 326 votes, while PML-N's Daniyal Chaudhry is trailing with 258 votes.

NA-156 (Multan)

According to the unofficial results, PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed victory in the constituency with 93,500, while PML-N's Amir Saeed Ansari secured 74,624 votes.