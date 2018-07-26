Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ANP’s Bilour concedes defeat, admits Imran’s popularity in KP

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 26, 2018

ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour accepted his defeat as unofficial and unconfirmed results showed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate for NA-31 (Peshawar) has secured a formidable lead.

Shaukat Ali received 30,132 votes while Bilour managed only 14,200 votes, according to unconfirmed results received by Geo News. 

"The results indicate that Imran Khan is a favorite leader of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am a democratic person and I admit the defeat," The ANP leader who recently lost his nephew during an election campaign in a suicide attack during an election rally, reportedly said.

Haroon Bilour, a son of Bashir Bilour, was a candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Bilour expressed his gratitude to the party workers for giving their support in the contest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. 

