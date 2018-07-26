ANP’s Bilour concedes defeat, admits Imran’s popularity in KP

ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour accepted his defeat as unofficial and unconfirmed results showed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate for NA-31 (Peshawar) has secured a formidable lead.



Shaukat Ali received 30,132 votes while Bilour managed only 14,200 votes, according to unconfirmed results received by Geo News.

"The results indicate that Imran Khan is a favorite leader of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am a democratic person and I admit the defeat," The ANP leader who recently lost his nephew during an election campaign in a suicide attack during an election rally, reportedly said.

Haroon Bilour, a son of Bashir Bilour, was a candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Bilour expressed his gratitude to the party workers for giving their support in the contest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.