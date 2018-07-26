Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 26 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Imran Khan to address press conference at 4pm: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Thursday Jul 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a press conference at 4pm today, sources informed Geo News. 

The PTI chief summoned a consultative meeting of party leaders at his Bani Gala residence earlier today, sources said, as initial poll results showed his party leading the National Assembly tally.

The meeting, chaired by Imran, discussed the party’s next course of action on government formation, sources close to the matter said.

The PTI chairman is expected to announce an action plan later today for forming a new government, the sources added.

During the meeting, the party leaders were also reportedly tasked with contacting the winning independent candidates from across Punjab.

Imran reportedly met with Jahangir Tareen yesterday to discuss the polls, and also held a telephonic conversation with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Party-wise breakdown of NA seats as unofficial final results pour in

Here are unofficial results so far from some of the 270 NA seats

The PTI looked set for victory as preliminary, unofficial election results poured in, but the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) flat out rejected the pending results citing "outright rigging".

The formal vote count has been marred by an ongoing delay which the Election Commission of Pakistan claimed was owing to the new electronic results system suffering unexpected glitches. The electoral body also denied the rigging allegations, saying the elections were “100 percent fair and transparent”.

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM