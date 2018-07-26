Imran Khan to address press conference at 4pm: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a press conference at 4pm today, sources informed Geo News.

The PTI chief summoned a consultative meeting of party leaders at his Bani Gala residence earlier today, sources said, as initial poll results showed his party leading the National Assembly tally.



The meeting, chaired by Imran, discussed the party’s next course of action on government formation, sources close to the matter said.

The PTI chairman is expected to announce an action plan later today for forming a new government, the sources added.

During the meeting, the party leaders were also reportedly tasked with contacting the winning independent candidates from across Punjab.

Imran reportedly met with Jahangir Tareen yesterday to discuss the polls, and also held a telephonic conversation with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The PTI looked set for victory as preliminary, unofficial election results poured in, but the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) flat out rejected the pending results citing "outright rigging".

The formal vote count has been marred by an ongoing delay which the Election Commission of Pakistan claimed was owing to the new electronic results system suffering unexpected glitches. The electoral body also denied the rigging allegations, saying the elections were “100 percent fair and transparent”.