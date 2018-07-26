PML-N decides to sit in opposition in centre: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to sit in opposition in the centre, sources informed Geo News Thursday.



The decision was made after a meeting of the PML-N's central executive committee, the sources said.

It comes at a time when the PML-N's arch-rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in over 100 constituencies of the National Assembly in the much-delayed election results.

According to sources, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that they would play the role of a strong opposition. He said that they would write letters felicitating the ones who won the elections, and encouraging the individuals who were defeated.

The PML-N president maintained that July 25 polls were massively rigged and his party would fully protest against it in the National Assembly, the sources said.

Shehbaz said that his party would provide the election commission with evidence of rigging in various constituencies, according to sources.

He further said the PML-N reserved the right to challenge election results.