MMA rejects election results: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the election results and announced to contact political parties to null and void the polls.



Speaking in a press conference, Rehman said that the polls don’t reflect real mass mandate.

“It appears that the returning officers, presiding officer, DROs had no powers. The results were not issued and now are being provided steadily,” he said.

The MMA leader said that a joint course of action will be decided in the All Parties Conference scheduled tomorrow.

“It's not easy to impose a mandate,” he took a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. “We will contact parties to null and void the polls.”