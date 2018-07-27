Fawad Chaudhry says would be 'great honour' if Imran Khan names him CM Punjab

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday expressed his wish to become the chief minister of Punjab, Geo News reported, citing the party official's comments from a political talk show.



In an interview on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath late last night, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said it would be a "great honour" for him if Imran Khan, the party chief and Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting, nominates him for the post of CM Punjab.



On a separate note, Chaudhry explained that although he believes his party would form solo government in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), they may have to join forces with allies in Balochistan.