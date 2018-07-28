Highest number of votes cast in Hafizabad during General Election 2018

The highest number of votes were cast in Hafizabad during General Election 2018, according to results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: Online

The highest number of votes were cast in Hafizabad during General Election 2018, according to results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



A constituency-wise report issued by the electoral body listed the areas that were most active in casting votes in the recently-conducted polls.



Hafizabad

People of Hafizabad demonstrated their trust in the democratic system by voicing their opinion through their votes.

The city's NA-87 constituency cast 404,723 votes, according to ECP's report.

Photo: Geo.tv screen grab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti received a total 165,618 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) trailed with 157,453.

Saira Afzal Tarar, who served as the minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination in former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet, was representing PML-N from the constituency.

Attock

In Attock, 399,349 votes were cast from NA-56 constituency — making it the second-most active city in the polls.

Photo: Geo.tv screen grab

PTI's Tahir Sadiq won the National Assembly seat with 163,325 votes. His contender, PML-N's Malik Sohail Khan received 99,404 votes, according to ECP.

Haripur



People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also showed political fervour as Haripur's residents charged forward to polling stations to give their mandate on July 25.

According to ECP, 343,442 votes were cast from the NA-17 constituency.

Photo: Geo.tv screen grab

Omar Ayub, contesting on a PTI ticket, came out as a clear winner with 172,609 votes. He served as the minister of state for finance from 2004 till 2007.



With the second-largest number of votes, PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan was the other most prominent contender from the area. He is a former member of the National Assembly.

Jhang

The people of Jhang also came out in large numbers to choose their representatives in the government. A total 307,719 votes were cast from the city's NA-114 constituency.

Photo: Geo.tv screen grab

While Pakistan Peoples Party's Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat gave tough competition to PTI's Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, the latter won the seat with a lead of just 589 votes.

Pakpattan

From Pakpattan's NA-146 constituency, 307,419 votes were cast.

Photo: Geo.tv screen grab

PML-N's Rana Iradat Sharif Khan became the winner with 138,789 votes. PTI's Muhammad Amjad Joyia trailed with 101,509 votes.