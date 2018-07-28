Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeem-ul-Haq said on Saturday that party chairman Imran Khan will take oath as the prime minister before August 14.



Speaking to media outside Bani Gala, Naeem said that the mainstream parties took a positive decision in the All Parties Conference, agreeing to attend the oath-administering ceremony.

He further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan and President of Pakistan will summon an assembly session soon to administer oath to the elected representatives.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that the country is facing danger and its economy is in dire straits as well and unity is the need of hour.

He said that in the centre and Punjab, the PTI will form a government, for which Imran Khan is working day and night.

“Are in contact with independent candidates and today or until tomorrow the nation will hear a good news,” he stated.

The party spokesman further said that he condemns the negative role played by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Chief Fazl-ur-Rehman, adding that the JUI-F leader is still showing a negative mindset.

“Fazl should know what the people of Pakistan want,” said the PTI spokesman.

Haq said that there are no contentions between Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen and it is all based on speculation.



While responding to a question, the PTI spokesman said if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar wants to approach them then they he is welcome to, although the PTI itself didn’t contact him as yet.

The ECP has released results of all 270 National Assembly (NA) seats that were polled on July 25 across the country.

According to the results, the PT) leads the NA tally with 116 seats. Trailing is the PML-N with 64 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats.