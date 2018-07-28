Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Four successful independent Punjab Assembly candidates announced on Saturday to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the party faces tough competition from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to form the government in the province.



PTI and PML-N are locked in a battle to form the next Punjab government after both failed to win an outright majority in the country’s biggest provincial assembly.

In Punjab Assembly, PML-N leads with 127 seats, while PTI is a close second with 123 seats, as per the ECP's results of total 295 total seats.

Both the parties have been contacting other parties and independent candidates to form the government in Punjab.

PTI succeeded in its mission after four independents join the party, taking the party seats to 127.

PML-N swept Punjab to secure a huge mandate, enjoying clear majority as opposed to other political parties, which will enable it to form a government in the province without needing any other party’s support.



The four independent candidates met party chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala and announced their decision of joining PTI.

The candidates who have joined the party include Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi of PP-204 (Khanewal 2), Muhammad Basharat Randhawa of PP 282 (Layyah 3), Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani of PP-284 (Layyah 5) and Hanif Khan Pitafi of PP-289 (Dera Ghazi Khan).

Before the polls, ex-district president PTI Layyah Randhawa had quit the party after being denied tickets for contesting the election.

While addressing the media after joining PTI again, he remarked: "My ticket was given to a corrupt man. We stand with Imran Khan's vision which is fighting a war against corruption."

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani shared that the change is here, adding that he will do whatever it takes for the betterment of the country.