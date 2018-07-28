Pakistan beats Bahrain’s Al Riffa FC

KARACHI: Pakistan football team defeated Bahrain’s Al Riffa Football Club in its second practice match on tour of Bahrain ahead as preparation for Asian Games and SAFF Cup.



Pakistan, which went down fighting against Buddaiya Club earlier, defeated Al Riffa Club by 1-0 on Monday night in its second friendly practice game.

The only goal in the match came off a penalty on which Denmark based Mohammad Ali, on a retake, netted the ball brilliantly.

Pakistan Football team is currently in Bahrain for two-week long preparatory tour. Team will play two more games against Bahrain’s local football clubs before coming back to Pakistan on 31st July.