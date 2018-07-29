Imran Khan to take oath at D-Chowk: Naeemul Haque

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque said on Sunday that prime minister-elect Imran Khan may take the oath at D-Chowk in the federal capital.

Haque took to Twitter and said, "Imran Khan would prefer a peoples ceremony of oath-taking where thousands can watch him take the oath as PM of Pakistan."

"Perhaps D-Chowk area may be the right place to do it. Let’s hope so. Will keep on updating on this," he added.

A day earlier, while speaking to the media outside Bani Gala, Haque had said Imran would take oath as prime minister before August 14.



In August 2014, the PTI chief had started a long march from Lahore to Islamabad to stage a sit-in to register the party’s protest against alleged rigging in the 2013 general election.

After reaching Islamabad, the protesters had announced they would remain at D-Chowk till the acceptance of their demands.

The infamous sit-in had continued for 126 days and ended a day after a terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in which more than 140 people, including 132 children, were martyred.

PTI to form govt in Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that they will form the federal government in Pakistan’s largest province — Punjab.

"The party has the numbers to form the provincial government" he asserted.

Moreover, PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be joining PTI to form the government in the province.



The PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are battling over who will form the government in Punjab.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N has emerged as the largest party in Punjab with 127 seats while the PTI is a close second with 123 seats.