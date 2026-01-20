Sindh issues updates on matric, intermediate grading system

Students coming out of Women Girls College Korangi after appearing in their Intermediate examinations in Karachi, May 7, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday approved a new grading framework for matriculation and intermediate examinations across provincial education boards.

Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo said that the marks-based examination system has been replaced with a modern grading system in line with Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) policy decisions.

He added that the reform aimed to ensure uniformity among education boards nationwide and confirmed that a GPA system would be introduced after the grading framework is fully implemented.

In its notification, the Sindh government stated that the decision was made in accordance with IBCC's approval of the grading system at its meeting in August last year.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), in October last year, announced the revised grading formula for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

As per the federal board, the revamped grading scheme will take effect from the First Annual Examinations 2026 for SSC-I/HSSC-I level and subsequently from the First Annual Examinations 2027 for SSC-II/HSSC-II level.

Under the new policy, students’ performance will be assessed through grades instead of numerical marks, with a minimum passing threshold of 40%. Candidates scoring below this level will be declared ‘U’ (ungraded).

The notification added that students who fail to qualify will be eligible to reappear in examinations, provided they meet other stipulated conditions.

As per the new grading system, students securing between 96% and 100% marks will be awarded an A++ grade ("Extraordinary"), while those obtaining 91% to 95% will receive an A+ ("Exceptional").

Similarly, 86% to 90% marks will correspond to an A grade ("Outstanding").

For those scoring 81% to 85%, a B++ grade will be awarded ("Excellent"), and 76% to 80% will fall under B+ ("Very Good").

Students achieving 71% to 75% will secure a B grade ("Good"), while 61% to 70% will be given C+ ("Fairly Good"), and 51% to 60% will correspond to a C grade ("Above Average").

The Board further stated that students obtaining 40% to 50% will receive a D ("Emerging") grade.