WhatsApp launches four-person group video calling

With the latest update, both Android and iOS users can now hold audio and video conversations with up to four people. Photo: Reuters

Phones messaging app WhatsApp has finally rolled out its group video call feature.

With the latest update, both Android and iOS users can now hold audio and video conversations with up to four people. However, on Android, video calling is only available on Android 4.1.

According to a statement released by Whatsapp, users can use the video call option by opening their chat and tapping on the video call option.

Once the contact accepts the call, an add participants option pops up on the screen. Users can then search for or select another contact they want to add to the call.

WhatsApp has reiterated that calls are "end-to-end encrypted" like its other chats, and promised that they should work in less-than-stellar network conditions.

The latest addition gives WhatsApp an answer to rivals that have had the option for a while, like Skype.

According to reports, over 1.5 billion people use WhatsApp every month, with some of them relying on it as their primary means of phone-based communication.