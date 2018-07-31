Imran to chair 'important meeting' at Bani Gala shortly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (centre) seen in this file photo along with party leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen (right) and Shah Mehmood Qureshi (left). Also in the picture are Aleem Khan (extreme left) and Faisal Javed (extreme right). Photo: Online

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday will hold an important meeting in Islamabad.

Important decisions are likely to be made at the meeting, which will be held shortly at the PTI chief's Bani Gala residence.

Imran has reportedly cancelled meetings scheduled for the next two days.

In the meeting, to be attended by prominent party leaders, views will be exchanged on the deadlock that PTI is facing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) — where despite gaining a two-third majority the party is faced with a deadlock. Khattak is adamant on serving the province as its chief minister in the party's second consecutive tenure in KP.

Among other issues, PTI will also mull over its candidate for the chief minister post in Punjab if it forms government in the country's second-largest province.

Newly-appointed KP MPA Atif Khan and Khattak have been asked to attend the high-level huddle. Also expected to be present at the meeting is Aleem Khan — who is rumoured as the party's candidate for the Punjab CM post.