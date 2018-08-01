Meera says she's better than Priyanka Chopra, requests Hollywood to consider her

Pakistani actor Meera. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani actor Meera has said she is a better actor than Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The actor, who is known for her no-holds-barred statements, took to Twitter after it was announced that Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and requested Hollywood to consider her.

“I am a better actor than Priyanka. Universal Studios, Hollywood, please consider me,” she tweeted along with a link of a report regarding Priyanka's latest Hollywood venture.



Meera also asked her fans to tweet to Universal Pictures to consider her.



"To all my loyal fans. I would like to broaden my acting horizons and kindly request you to encourage and tweet to @UniversalPics to please consider me in their upcoming film projects," she said.

Priyanka will be the female lead opposite Chris Pratt in upcoming sci-flick Cowboy Ninja Viking.



The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A J Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo and revolves around an assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking.

Game of Thrones alum Michelle MacLaren will be directing the movie with the screenplay being written by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

Universal has said that the film will release on June 28, 2019.