Priyanka Chopra in talks to join Chris Pratt in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Indian Express

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be joining Chris Pratt in the upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chopra is being tapped to play the love interest of Pratt's character after reports surfaced of Chopra's chemistry test with Pratt going "extremely well", beating out other actresses for the part.

The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A J Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo and revolves around an assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a Viking.

Game of Thrones alum Michelle MacLaren will be directing the movie with the screenplay being written by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

Chopra who started off her career with Indian cinema recently made a jump over to the states with starring roles in television shows such as Quantico and movies Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake.

She can next be seen in the comedy Isn’t It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson.

Cowboy Ninja Viking will hit theatres on June 28, 2019.