Pashto stage actress Reshma shot dead by husband in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Pashto stage actress and singer Resham alias Reshma was shot dead by her husband on Tuesday, police informed Geo News on Wednesday.



Reshma was the fourth wife of the suspect, and she lived with her brother in Hakimabad area of the city.

The suspect with an accomplice entered the house and opened fire on his wife, the police said, adding that the initial investigation revealed that the husband shot the singer following a domestic dispute.

The suspects managed to escape the scene of the crime, the police added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

On February 3, a stage actress, Sunbul, was killed in an armed attack, police officials had confirmed.

The grandfather of the victim said that three attackers entered the actress' Maltoon Town residence and shot her fatally after she refused to leave with them.

The grandfather added that the accused came from Peshawar and wanted to take the actress for a private function, and after Sunbul repeatedly refused, the accused shot her and fled.

Relatives of the actress have also alleged that Sunbul was shot by former police official Naeem Khattak, who was accompanied by two other men, Jahangir and Naseeb Shah.

Police officials confirmed that three attackers entered the actress' residence and opened fire, fatally injuring the actress.