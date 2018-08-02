Police arrest three men over rape, murder of seven-year-old in Karachi's Bhittaiabad

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was filed Wednesday night over the brutal sexual assault and murder of a minor girl whose body was found in the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of the metropolis' Gulistan-e-Johar area a day prior, a senior police officer confirmed.



The FIR, filed in the Sachal Goth police station by the victim's brother, named four suspects in the rape and murder of 7-year-old Kainat. Of these, three — Altaf Shah, Arif Shah, and Haider Shah — have been arrested, whereas the search for the fourth, Shahid Mehmood, is underway.

As per Munir Shaikh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Malir, the three arrestees include the deceased's brother-in-law and paternal uncle who were detained Tuesday night on suspicion of involvement in the crime. The two were the only two men in the minor girl's residence — the home of her sister.



The deceased used to live with her elder sister since her father had passed away earlier.

A medico-legal report issued earlier today confirmed that the Sachal Goth minor was subjected to rape, possibly more than once, and that she was murdered by asphyxiation by strangulation.

The report also substantiated — and identified — yesterday's claims that there were cigarette burns marks on the body of the minor.

SSP Shaikh had noted on Wednesday that it seemed like the minor girl had been molested earlier as well. Police's suspicion arose, he added, owing to the fact that the little girl had reportedly passed away at her home and her body was brought to the hospital by her brother-in-law.

This incident becomes the latest in a string of child sexual abuse cases that have shaken the country lately



Earlier this year, the death of Zainab Ansari, a seven-year-old who was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4, 2018, and found from a garbage heap, five days later, on January 9.

The case had sparked protests in various cities.