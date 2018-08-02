Can't connect right now! retry
At least 24 children injured in Peshawar school van accident

PESHAWAR: At least 24 children were injured when a school van collided with an oncoming truck on Thursday in Peshawar's Matni area.

According to police, nine of the injured children were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital. Two children are in critical condition, the hospital administration said.

Officials added 15 of the injured were administered first aid at the site whereas 15 were shifted to the Government Nasrullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital for further treatment.   

Schools in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa re-opened yesterday after two and a half months of summer vacations.

