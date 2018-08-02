CJP adjourns sugar mills case after ordering Sharifs' counsel to deposit Rs1mn in dam fund

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the Sharif family’s lawyer to deposit Rs1 million in the dam fund after the counsel asked for more time to confer with his clients on the case.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to relocation of sugar mills owned by the Sharif family to southern Punjab.

The Lahore High Court last year had nullified the relocation of the Sharifs’ sugar mills to southern Punjab, ordering them to be shifted out of the region. The Sharif family had then approached the Supreme Court, which had accepted their plea for hearing earlier this year.

In his remarks during today’s hearing, the chief justice observed that all directors belonged to Nawaz Sharif’s family. There was deception that a power plant was being constructed instead of sugar mills, Nisar remarked, adding that there were bad intentions behind the mills' relocation.

The Sharif family’s lawyer asked the bench for more time to prepare the case. To this, the chief justice remarked that whoever wanted extra time should deposit Rs1 million in the dam fund.

Chief Justice Nisar adjourned the hearing till August 20, after ordering the lawyer to deposit the amount in the dam fund.