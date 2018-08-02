Police foils bid of land mafia to seize govt school in Karachi

The children said one day they came to the school and there was a lock on the main gate/ Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: The notorious land mafia struck again in the metropolis as a school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was locked down through coercion, forcing children to study on the roads. Police took charge of things and handed back school to the administration.

In Block 6, Government Ali Muhammad Iqbal Elementary School’s building was under the hold of land mafia. The school has around 150 children enrolled.

The seizure of the building didn’t stop the children from carrying forward studies and they continued classes outside the building.

The children said one day they came to the school and there was a lock on the main gate. Following which, the teachers called police who opened it for the children.

Head master Tariq said that the school has been under the government authority since 25 years. He added that they have been receiving threats from unknown people.

The school administration said that the land mafia people even started building rooms in the school.

After the news was aired, Karachi Police Chief Mushtaq Meher took notice of the incident and visited the area, following which police also sprang into action.

While talking to media, Meher said that they are investigating the matter with the relevant authorities and action will be taken against the culprits.

SSP East Noman Siddiqui said a man identified as Soba Khan has been nominated in the case for disputing the school property and seizing it.

Caretaker Education Minister Sindh Dr Saadia Rizvi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report on it.