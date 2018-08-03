Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 03 2018
By
Zahid Gishkori

FIA requests Interpol HQ to issue red warrants against Hassan, Hussain Nawaz

By
Zahid Gishkori

Friday Aug 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Thursday reached out to the Interpol to request the issuance of red warrants for the arrests of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, the sons of jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization/International Police (ICPO-Interpol) in Lyon, France, on behalf of the Pakistani government.

A request was subsequently sent to the Interpol Thursday in this regard from the FIA's headquarters in Islamabad.

Permanent arrest warrants for Hassan, Hussain Nawaz sent to Interpol: sources

An accountability court issued the warrants in the Avenfield reference and issued orders to present the two immediately before the court

Sources said the request notes that the Pakistani court has issued permanent arrest warrants for both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

Earlier, an accountability court had issued the warrants in the Avenfield Reference case and issued orders to immediately present before the court the two Sharif sons.

The two, who have been absconding in the case, were declared "proclaimed offenders", with the court ordering non-bailable perpetual arrest warrants against them.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM