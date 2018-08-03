FIA requests Interpol HQ to issue red warrants against Hassan, Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Thursday reached out to the Interpol to request the issuance of red warrants for the arrests of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, the sons of jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported, citing sources.



According to sources, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization/International Police (ICPO-Interpol) in Lyon, France, on behalf of the Pakistani government.



A request was subsequently sent to the Interpol Thursday in this regard from the FIA's headquarters in Islamabad.

Sources said the request notes that the Pakistani court has issued permanent arrest warrants for both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

Earlier, an accountability court had issued the warrants in the Avenfield Reference case and issued orders to immediately present before the court the two Sharif sons.

The two, who have been absconding in the case, were declared "proclaimed offenders", with the court ordering non-bailable perpetual arrest warrants against them.