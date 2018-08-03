Japanese ambassador congratulates Imran over election victory

Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai is the latest foreign dignitary to meet prime minister-designate Imran Khan at his Banigala residence.



The Japanese ambassador held a meeting with Imran on Friday, according to Imran-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's social media account.

The ambassador called on Imran to "felicitate and congratulate him on his victory in the General elections," the party wrote.

On Wednesday, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew had called on Imran Khan.

The British envoy and his delegation congratulated Khan over his party's victory in the 2018 general elections.

On July 30, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Imranover party’s success in the General Election 2018.

Modi, in a telephonic contact with Imran, expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.

Imran led-PTI had secured 116 seats in the National Assembly after the elections, however, the party is currently contacting other political parties to form the government in the centre.