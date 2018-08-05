Shahid Afridi challenges Chris Gayle for a six-hitting contest

Earlier this week, the veteran West Indies batsman had equalled Afridi’s record of 476 sixes in all formats during his 73-run knock in the third match against Bangladesh. Photo; File 1

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has thrown an open challenge towards West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to six-hitting prowess.

Earlier this week, the veteran West Indies batsman had equalled Afridi’s record of 476 sixes in all formats during his 73-run knock in the third match against Bangladesh.

Taking to social media, Afridi congratulated the big-hitting batsman in his record.

“No worries at all in the Universe Boss taking over my record! Richly deserved, hope to play a single wicket match with you one day, let's see who hits more sixes and there should be no rules for getting OUT!” he posted in a reply to cricket journalist Saj Sadiq's tweet.

Earlier Gayle had been quoted as saying, "To be able to tie with Afridi with 476 sixes is great. I think I’ll keep it at that and hit no more sixes. I think we’re both big six-hitters, entertainers and it’s fantastic to be joint first with Shahid Afridi. So boom-boom, don’t worry, your record is safe, okay."

Afridi has hit 351 sixes in ODIs, 73 sixes in T20Is and 52 in Tests while Gayle has slammed 275 sixes in ODIs, 103 sixes in T20Is and 98 in the longest format of the game.

