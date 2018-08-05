10-year-old girl killed as kite string slits her throat in Karachi

KARACHI: A 10-year-old girl, identified as Tayyaba, was killed on Sunday after her throat was slit by a kite string in Karachi.



The minor was travelling with her brother on a motorcycle near Gharibabad Underpass when a sharp string slit her throat.

While speaking to Geo News, her brother alleged that the ambulance, carrying his sister, could not reach the relevant hospital on time because of the traffic jam around an illegal animal market in the area.

The police authorities shared that they are investigating the case to arrest the culprit who was flying kite in the area.

On March 17, a minor was killed when her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore.

According to the police, Waseem Abbas, a resident of Bandar Road area, was en route to his house with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.

As soon as the family reached near Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore, a kite string slit the four-year-old girl’s throat. Subsequently, the motorbike on which the family was riding fell on the ground, causing injuries to everyone on it, police said.

Following the incident, passers-by in the area rushed Mahrukh to the hospital in Samanabad where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police filed a case against unidentified kite flyers under the acts pertaining to murder and kite flying.