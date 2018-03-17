Killer string slits throat, claims life of minor in Lahore

LAHORE: A minor was killed when her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk in the city late at night on Friday.



According to the police, Waseem Abbas, a resident of Bandar Road area, was en route to his house with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorbike when the incident occurred.

As soon as the family reached near Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore, a kite string slit the four-year-old girl’s throat. Subsequently, the motorbike on which the family was riding fell on the ground, causing injuries to everyone on it, police said.

Following the incident, passers-by in the area rushed Mahrukh to the hospital in Samanabad where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police filed a case against unidentified kite flyers under the acts pertaining to murder and kite flying.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident — which occurred despite a ban on kite flying — and sought a report from the capital city police officer of Lahore.

Shehbaz said legal action should be taken against the violators while strict implementation of the law on kite flying should be ensured.

The kite ropes are called killer strings as they are made of glass powder and even touching them carelessly can cause injuries. However, the string is commonly used in kite flying special in Lahore during spring, the season in which harvest is celebrated since a long time.