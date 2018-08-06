Independent candidate Rana Liaqat joins PML-N

Independent candidate Rana Liaqat, who won the General Election 2018 from PP-39, has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday, August 6, 2018. Photo: File

LAHORE: Independent candidate Rana Liaqat, who won the General Election 2018 from PP-39, has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday.

Liaqat expressed full faith in PML-N's leadership during a meeting held earlier today. Senior party leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif was present at the meeting.

The candidate is a former PML-N member.

The decision comes at a critical time, as PML-N looks to form the government in Punjab — once the party's stronghold.

Rival party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has threatened PML-N's decade-old rule in Punjab. With the difference of just six seats, both parties have actively pursued independent candidates and other political parties to form government in the country's largest province.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has called an important party meeting in Lahore later today where the party leadership will deliberate its strategy to form government at the centre and in Punjab.

According to senior party leader Rana Sanaullah, the party needs only 18 MPA-elects to form the government in Punjab — where the party has ruled for ten consecutive years.

“We have won 130 seats and need an additional 18 MPA-elects. With the Pakistan Peoples Party's six elected MPAs and 13 independents we will have the numbers to form the government,” Sanaullah has claimed.

The PTI has also claimed of having enough members to form the government in Punjab. PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has claimed that the party has the support of 18 independents. The party has also said that with these independents, its own MPA elects and seven from the PML-Q, its strength in the Punjab Assembly stands at 148 members.