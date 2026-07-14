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Pakistan strongly condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for KSA

PM Shehbaz says Islamabad will continue supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting regional peace, stability

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Published July 14, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on March 9, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/GeoNews
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation on March 9, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/GeoNews
  • Pakistan condemns attacks against Riyadh: PM Shehbaz.
  • Says such acts have potential to undermine regional peace.
  • Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Riyadh: PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the blatant attacks carried out against Saudi Arabia last night as a violation of its "sovereignty and territorial integrity" and reiterated Islamabad's "unwavering support" for the Kingdom's security.

The prime minister made the remarks in a X post, a day after Saudi Arabia said that its coalition forces had intercepted ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis from Yemen towards the Kingdom's southern region.

Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles "launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region," the spokesperson for a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen had said.

PM Shehbaz said that the "reprehensible actions" against Saudi Arabia had the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Kingdom's security and stands in complete solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at this critical time," he added.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, security, and mutual understanding across the region.

Riyadh and Islamabad signed a mutual defence pact in September 2025, committing both sides to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both. That significantly deepened a decades-old security partnership.

In April, Pakistan sent fighter jets and other military forces to Saudi Arabia under the defence pact.

Pakistani fighter jets and support aircraft had arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the country's eastern province, aimed to strengthen joint defence cooperation and support regional and international security and stability, Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said in a statement on April 11.

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