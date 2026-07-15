Three arrested in young doctor's robbery-murder case, say Karachi police

Slain Dr Akash Kumar pictured in this undated image. — [email protected]/File

Arrests made from Defence police jurisdiction.

Adds three suspects arrived on two motorcycles.

South DIG says part of stolen money recovered.



Police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a young doctor during a robbery near Teen Talwar in Karachi's Clifton area, South Deputy Inspector General Asad Raza said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the police official said that the suspects were arrested from the jurisdiction of the Defence police station.

The 28-year-old doctor was killed during a robbery resistance outside a private bank near Teen Talwar in Karachi on Monday.

DIG Raza said that the three suspects arrived on two motorcycles to carry out the robbery, adding that the police obtained details of the incident within 24 hours and completed the arrests over the following 36 hours.

The South DIG said the suspects were already present when Dr Akash reached the bank. He said that one of the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance before the robbery and passed information to his accomplices.

He noted that the police collected and reviewed more than 100 CCTV recordings during the investigation. He said the suspects used two motorcycles and a car during the crime.

The DIG South added that police had also recovered a portion of the stolen cash from the suspects.

Separately speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan", Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho said that two more suspects had been identified and would be arrested soon.

The IGP said that CCTV footage had played a key role in the investigation of the Dr Akash murder case.

Speaking on the Safe City project, Odho said that the first phase of the project had been completed successfully, with around 1,150 cameras installed, while the second phase was about 90% complete.

Highlighting what he called the "improvements" in the security situation, Odho said Karachi recorded 37 terrorism incidents last year, compared with only seven so far this year.

Odho also said crime had declined in Karachi's Defence area following the installation of CCTV cameras.

He said street crime in Sindh had dropped by 11.8% during the first six months of the year.