Pakistan, Indonesia reaffirm commitment to bolster economic partnership

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (centre) pose for a group photo with participants of Indonesia-Pakistan Investment and Business Forum in Karachi, July 14, 2026. — Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi

Pakistan and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to forge a more sustainable and investment-driven economic partnership at the Indonesia-Pakistan Investment and Business Forum held in Karachi on Tuesday.

The forum — organised by Indonesia's embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate General in Karachi, with the support of the Indonesia Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) Abu Dhabi — brought together government officials, investment authorities, chambers of commerce, business leaders, investors and academics from both countries.

The opening session featured remarks by Indonesia's Ambassador to Pakistan Lt Gen (retd) Chandra W Sukotjo, Consul General in Karachi Mudzakir, FPCCI Acting President and Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who attended as chief guest.

In his welcoming remarks, Consul General Mudzakir described the forum as part of Indonesia's sustained efforts to connect the business communities of both countries and translate commercial interest into practical cooperation.

He highlighted Karachi's strategic position as Pakistan's commercial, industrial, financial and maritime centre, and reaffirmed the consulate general's role as a facilitator of business information, credible partnerships and market access.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (centre) gestures during Indonesia-Pakistan Investment and Business Forum in Karachi, July 14, 2026. — Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi

The FPCCI acting president highlighted the complementary strengths of both economies and the vast potential of a combined market of more than 520 million people.

Magoon called for more diversified trade, stronger business-to-business collaboration, improved logistics, and continued progress towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Ambassador Sukotjo, in his keynote address, urged both nations to transform their longstanding friendship into tangible economic results.

He described Indonesia not only as a major market of over 280 million people, but also as a manufacturing hub, investment destination, and gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

He stressed that a future CEPA should provide a comprehensive framework covering trade, investment, services, standards, customs procedures, and supply-chain connectivity.

The Sindh chief minister reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to attracting international investment.

CM Murad also highlighted opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, healthcare, infrastructure, logistics, digital technology, and data centres.

The Sind CM urged Indonesian businesses to explore partnerships in Sindh and welcomed closer cooperation between governments and the private sector.

The opening ceremony of the forum featured the "Resonance of Partnership" gong ceremony, symbolising the shared commitment of both countries to deepen practical economic cooperation.

During the business dialogue, Indonesian speakers showcased opportunities in investment, trade, and private-sector collaboration. The forum concluded with business networking and discussions aimed at translating dialogue into concrete partnerships.

It reaffirmed the shared commitment of Indonesia and Pakistan to move beyond traditional trade towards long-term investment, value creation, and sustainable economic growth.