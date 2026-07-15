Three more terrorists killed as militant death toll in Op Shaban rises to 88

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Security forces struck militant hideouts: security sources.

Op Shaban to continue until last terrorist killed: sources.

Operation involves aerial, ground actions across province.



Security forces killed three more India-backed terrorists in Balochistan, with the number of militants killed during Operation Shaban reaching 88, security sources said on Wednesday.

The operation — conducted jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and Balochistan police — was launched in the aftermath of the deadly attack on the Mangi Dam police station in Ziarat.

Security sources said the operation involves both aerial and ground actions targeting militants, adding that security forces had successfully struck militant hideouts.

According to sources, a total of 126 militants had been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations carried out across the province since July 5.

They added that Operation Shaban would continue across Balochistan until the "last terrorist" had been eliminated.

A day earlier, the security sources confirmed that six terrorists were gunned down in the province.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed militants, including submachine guns, rocket launchers, mobile phones and other equipment, they added.

At least 42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three terrorist attacks in Balochistan earlier this month.

ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said last week that India-backed terrorists attacked the Mangi checkpoint but police personnel fought bravely, killing 15 militants in the initial engagement.

Nine police personnel had embraced martyrdom in the initial fighting, while militants also took police personnel hostage before security forces reached the area.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban came to power in 2021.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting terrorist hideouts across the border, killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and injuring hundreds more.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to act against terrorist outfits operating from Afghan soil.