Five of a family killed in clash between two groups in Phularwan

PHULARWAN: Five members of a family were killed including three brothers in firing during a brawl between two groups in the city of Phularwan on Monday night, Geo News reported.



According to reports, the brawl broke out between two armed groups that resorted to firing which killed five people, including three brothers.

The brothers have been identified as Qurban Ali, Abdul Rasheed and Basheer Ahmed.

Furthermore, this was not the first time a brawl had occurred between the two rival groups.

An earlier attack had resulted in four people being killed in a firing incident.