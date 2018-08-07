PCB announces domestic cricket schedule, hikes players' fees

According to the press release, the new season will see an increase in player's match fees across the domestic cricket season. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 domestic cricket calendar.

The upcoming domestic season includes the Regional Inter-District Senior (three-day), Inter Region U-19 (one-day and three-day), Pentangular U-19 T20 Cup, Regional Inter District U-19 (one-day cup), Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first class and one-day), Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II, National T20 Cup, Pakistan Cup (one-day), and Patron’s Trophy Grade II.

According to a press release by the PCB, the upcoming domestic cricket season includes:

Regional Inter-District Senior (three-day): July 01 - 31, 2018 (all over Pakistan)

Inter-Region U-19 (one-day): August 01 - 28, 2018 (Karachi/Rawalpindi/ Islamabad)

Inter-Region U-19 (three-day): September 01 - October 09, 2018 (Sindh/ Punjab)

Pentangular U-19 T20 Cup: October 21 - 27, 2018 (Multan)

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first class) and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (one-day): September 01 - December 08, 2018 (all over Pakistan)

National T20 Cup: December 10 - 25, 2018 (Karachi)

Regional Inter District U-19 (one-day): January 01 - 20, 2019 (all over Pakistan)

Pakistan Cup (one-day): April 02 - 14, 2019 (Faisalabad/Multan)

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II: April 16 - May 15, 2019 (Sindh/Punjab)

Patron's Trophy Grade II: April 16 - May 07, 2019 (Sindh/Punjab)

Other changes in the domestic cricket season include:

1. Match fees of players participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been increased from Rs25,000 to Rs50,000 per match

2. Match fees of players participating in the one-day tournament has been increased from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 per match.

3. Match fees of players participating in the T20 tournament has been increased from Rs24,000 to Rs30,000 per match.

4. Match fees of players participating in the Pakistan Cup one day tournament has been increased from Rs30,000 to Rs35,000.

5. Prize money for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been increased from Rs 4,400,000 to Rs5,400,000.

6. Prize money for the T20 tournament has been increased from Rs 4,900,000 to Rs5,700,000.

7. Prize money for the Regional Inter District U-19 Tournament has been increased from Rs150,000 Rs250,000.

8. Prize money for the Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament has been increased from Rs150,000 to Rs250,000.

9. Under the new financial package, a domestic player in the playing eleven will now get Rs91,000 for one Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match and one day match (combined including daily allowance)

10. Remaining four players of the 15-member regional squad on the bench will also be entitled to Rs34,750 under the new financial model of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and one day match (combined including daily allowance)