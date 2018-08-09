Kidnappers held as they bring ex-MNA's granddaughter after abduction

Suspects confessed that they had abducted the girl from Karachi’s Frere area. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Suspects involved in kidnapping of the granddaughter of former Member of the National Assembly Aijaz Jakhrani confessed to crime here on Thursday. Police rounded up the suspects, who had kidnapped but then brought back the girl, after the news of her kidnapping spread.

The suspects were identified through the CCTV footage, in which a woman could be seen taking the girl away.

After viewing the footage, the police sprang to action and took the suspects into custody.

During investigation, the suspects said that they had abducted the girl from Karachi’s Frere area while she was playing outside her home.



Three abductors, including a woman, were remanded into police custody for two days. The suspects made a confession under police investigation.



The suspects said that they brought the girl back to her home themselves after the news ran on the Television.



The suspects initially pretended that they were among those who found the child.



Police is further investigating the matter.

