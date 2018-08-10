Karachi water supply disrupted as pipeline bursts

KARACHI: Water supply to several areas of the metropolis was suspended on Friday after a pipeline at the Dhabeji and Gharo pumping station burst, depriving residents of roughly 80-100 million gallons of water.



According to a Karachi Water & Sewerage Board spokesperson, the 72-inch diameter pipeline burst due to a power breakdown at the pumping station, which led to a back pressure that the pipeline could not sustain.

Areas surrounding the pumping station were submerged in water after the pipeline burst

The pipeline suffered breakage at three different locations, submerging the areas around it in water.

The voltage supply to the pumping station fluctuated to dangerous levels at least five times between last night and today morning, the spokesperson informed.

Repair work was started immediately after the incident, he shared, adding that Karachi is being supplied water from alternate sources.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar lake (Indus River) and Hub dam, from where water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub.



Earlier in June, the same pumping station faced a similar situation when its 72-inch diameter pipeline burst due to power breakdown, suspending water supply to Karachi and exacerbating the water crisis in the megapolis.