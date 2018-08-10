Oil tanker set on fire near Kathore, driver critical

KATHORE: Unidentified suspects set an oil tanker on fire near Kathore on Friday, critically injuring its driver, Geo News reported.



According to reports, the oil tanker was set on fire by unknown suspects who allegedly used flammable substances to torch the vehicle.

The driver of the tanker suffered burns to over 90 per cent of his body and remains in critical condition at the hospital, the truck owner said.

Babar Ismail, the head of Oil Tanker Contractor Association, said that owing to safety concerns the oil supply has been stopped for the time being.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent police Malir Munir Sheikh said that an investigation has been launched into the incident, and assistance has been sought from a bomb disposal squad.