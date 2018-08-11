Teen girl reported missing in Karachi's DHA, father claims 'kidnapping'

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: A teenage girl was reported missing in Gizri neighbourhood of the city's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area three days after she failed to return home, Geo News reported, citing a report filed with the police.

In the missing person report filed at the Gizri police station, the father of the said girl, Ramsha, 18, alleged that her friend and accomplices had kidnapped his daughter.

Ramsha had left her residence on August 5, 2018, to meet a friend, identified as Misbah, the report states. However, Misbah claimed that Ramsha never turned up at her house but assured that she would return.

Officers at the Gizri police station commented that an investigation pertaining to Ramsha's disappearance was underway.

