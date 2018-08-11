National Assembly to elect prime minister on August 17

National Assembly. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will elect prime minister for the third consecutive democratic government on August 17, according to the unofficial schedule of 15th session of the House.

As per the proposed schedule, deadline to submit the papers for prime minister is 2pm on August 16.

Moreover, newly elected members of the House will take oath on August 13 while deputy speaker and speaker would be elected of August 15.

The nomination papers for position of speaker and deputy speaker will be accepted till the noon of August 14.

On Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain signed a summary approving the NA session on August 13, forwarded to him by the caretaker prime minister, Nasirul Mulk.



Additionally, the sessions for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh assemblies have also been scheduled for August 13, while that for Punjab will be held on August 15.