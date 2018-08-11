Dismissed constable involved in Faisalabad fake encounter: police

FAISALABAD: A dismissed constable was among the policemen involved in a fake encounter in Faisalabad that left two students dead earlier this week, confirmed police spokesperson Inspector Amir Waheed.



Speaking to Geo News, Inspector Waheed said that Constable Faisal was present at the Ali Town check-post with ASI Javaid.

"We will definitely interrogate with the ASI over the presence of Constable Faisal at the site," he said.

On August 9, citizens of Faisalabad took to the streets in protest after two youth were shot dead in what police said was an "encounter".

A young man identified as Arsalan died on spot, while another, named Usman, succumbed to his wounds at the Allied Hospital later in the day.

The two friends had gone out to have dinner and were shot dead by the police after they failed to stop on the police's orders, the families of the deceased youth said.

According to families of the deceased — residents of Millat Town — Usman and Arsalan had recently completed secondary school. The former was the son of a police head constable Munawwar and had secured 960 out of 1050 marks in matric examination.

The police took back its initial claim that the two boys were dacoits as later City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan said that no evidence was found of the duo opening fire upon the policemen

"Arsalan and Usman had no criminal record and both were innocent," said Khan.

He further said that the inquiry team will present its initial investigation report, adding that the complete report will take some time to be completed.

The CPO said that raids are underway to arrest the involved policemen and they will be arrested soon.