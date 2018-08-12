Twelve-year-old catches Lahore Qalandars' eye in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: In line with their mission to help aspiring cricketers achieve their dreams, Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars made a 12-year-old boy’s wish come true.



Zia-ur-Rehman, an aspiring Qalandar, travelled from Battagram to appear in trials for Lahore Qalandars’ players development programme in Abbottabad on Sunday.

As soon he came to the nets to show off his skills, his confidence caught the attention of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, who were there to conduct the trials.

They decided to test the young batsman by bowling to him, and lauded his skills and confidence.

“It was my dream moment to face them,” Zia told this correspondent. “I want to play for Pakistan and I know that only Lahore Qalandars can support me.”

The youngster also prepared a song in Pashtu language to express his love for Lahore Qalandars. The punchline of the Pashtu song translated as “Insha’Allah, this time Lahore Qalandars will become champions.”

Following his appearance in the trials, the young batsman also got some useful tips from Fakhar Zaman.