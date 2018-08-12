PTI will strengthen institutions, bring transparency: Tareen

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday vowed that his party will transform governance by strengthening institutions and bringing transparency.



He was addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi, after he arrived in Lahore earlier today to discuss formation of government in Punjab with the party’s allies.

“We will strengthen institutions, [unlike the Sharifs] who weakened the country’s institutions during their rule,” said Tareen, who played a key role in wooing independents and other political parties to support PTI.

“We will tell the public of our successes as well as our mistakes. We will [hide nothing].”

Tareen thanked Pervaiz Elahi for lending support to the PTI, and promised to transform Punjab. “We will bring a system never before witnessed [here].”

The veteran leader shared that the party has been in talks with some members of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who he claimed have agreed to vote for PTI’s candidates.

PML-Q’s Elahi, addressing the conference, said his party talked about nominations for the speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister.

He added that it is the party’s priority to make laws in the interests of the provinces and the country.