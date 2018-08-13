Anti-Riot Police officer beaten after raping 20-year-old

Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot

LAHORE: A police officer allegedly raped a 20-year-old girl in Shamke Bhattian neighbourhood of the city's Manga Mandi area, Geo News reported, citing a first information report (FIR) filed over the sexual assault.



The accused was identified as constable Azhar Shakoor, who is associated with the specialised Anti-Riot Police Unit (ARPU) and was stationed at Police Lines in Shamke Bhattian area, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Manga Mandi police station, according to the authorities and FIR.



Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot

Suspected rapist Azhar Shakoor broke into the house of his neighbour, the 20-year-old survivor, and sexually abused her. When the girl cried for help, the residents of the area heard her, intervened, and beat the attacker to a pulp.

After the survivor's helpful neighbours had had their way with the suspect, they handed him over to the police, whereafter he was transferred to a local hospital for his injuries.



The FIR, police said, was filed after a medical test of the survivor was completed.