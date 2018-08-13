Eight additional seats vacated by federal lawmakers before taking oath

A notification issued by the commission on August 11 directed the federal legislators to retain one seat as per Article 223 (3) of the Constitution. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: As many as eight national assembly seats were vacated by the parliamentarians who were elected on multiple national assembly seats in July 25 polls, confirmed Election Commission of Pakistan.



A notification issued by the commission on August 11 directed the federal legislators to retain one seat as per Article 223 (3) of the Constitution.

The elected members tendered resignation on their additional won seat/seats before taking the oath of membership for the assemblies today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan vacated NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-35 (Bannu), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).

PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan took oath from NA-59 and resigned from NA-63 while Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi resigned from NA-65 and NA-69 and retained PP-30.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Hamza Shehbaz resigned from NA-124 while Shehbaz Sharif withdrew from PP-164 and PP-165.

PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur resigned from PK-97, ANP's Ameer Haider Hoti from PK-53 and Pervaiz Khattak from PK-61 and PK-64.