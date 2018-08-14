President, caretaker PM felicitate nation on Independence Day

President Mamnoon Hussain (L), caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk (R). Photo:file

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk extended heartiest felicitations to all Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day.

President Mamnoon, in his message to the nation on 71st Independence Day, said that in order to rid the country of political, social, economic and other complex issues, the nation will have to rise above its personal and factional differences.

The dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives, he said.

He said on this day, our devotion to honour our national flag enhances manifold as it is the day for fulfillment of our hopes and aspirations.

“Pakistan is a haven and a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent and was liberated after numerous sacrifices by our forefathers. Now it is our responsibility to take our country forward on the path of progress and prosperity according to the aspirations of its founders. This requires all segments of the society to live together with harmony and brotherhood,” the president stated.

He remarked it was satisfactory to note that the country’s new generation is full of patriotism, and has a sincere passion for its development and progress.

He added that the economic problems being faced by Pakistan and the complex issues confronting it can only be overcome by following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in their true spirit.

Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk, in his message on the occasion, said August 14 reminds us of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where they could fashion their lives according to their religious, cultural and social values.

The premier said an unswerving commitment to Quaid’s ideals and his principle of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' would help us overcome our present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant, economically vibrant and a prosperous country.